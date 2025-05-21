KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Bhd recorded a net loss of RM41.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (1Q 2025), widening from a net loss of RM19.6 million in the same quarter last year, weighed down by lower contributions from its postal and logistics segments.

Revenue decreased to RM467 million from RM491 million previously.

“The postal segment remained the largest contributor, generating RM279.1 million in revenue.

“However, this marked a four per cent decline due to lower bulk mail and international mail volumes,“ said Pos Malaysia in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

Pos Malaysia said the logistics segment also saw a significant drop in revenue to RM49.1 million from RM64.8 million, mainly due to a decrease in automotive and freight management activities and a change in pricing mechanisms and the extended docking period of a vessel.

In contrast, the group said the aviation segment contributed higher revenue of RM93 million in 1Q 2025 compared to RM91.7 million in the previous corresponding quarter, mainly attributable to the in-flight catering business with a higher number of meals uplifted.

It added that the others segment continues to grow healthily with higher revenue, mainly attributed to increased sales of digital certificates.

POS Malaysia added that while recognising potential challenges, including the uncertain impact of US tariffs on the postal segment, the group remains confident in its transformation efforts and ability to deliver sustainable, long-term value to stakeholders.