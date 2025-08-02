“Barely RM1k in savings”: M’sian woman shares struggles of her 20s, strikes chord with netizens

A young Malaysian woman’s candid post about the harsh realities of life in her 20s has gone viral on social media, resonating deeply with thousands who are also grappling with financial strain and emotional fatigue.

Born in 2001, the woman shared her reflections on Xiaohongshu (XHS) as the second half of the year began.

She opened up about how, despite her consistent efforts, her bank account still holds less than RM1,000 — a fact that leaves her feeling insecure and disheartened.

She explained that she comes from a modest background, with no family wealth to fall back on and no booming side hustle to boost her income. What keeps her going, she said, is sheer resilience and the determination to face each day.

She expressed the emotional toll of watching peers seemingly flourish — buying homes, launching businesses — while she continues to count three-digit savings and worry about daily expenses.

At 24, she said she feels like she hasn’t accomplished anything and often wonders whether she’s already fallen behind or simply not trying hard enough.

Having grown up with the belief that good grades and good character would guarantee a better future, she admitted that adulthood has turned out to be far more unforgiving than she imagined.

Her childhood dreams have slowly been replaced by the daily struggle to survive — eating instant noodles, depending on e-hailing rides, and carefully budgeting for basic necessities.

Still, amid the hardship, she shared a glimmer of growth: she’s learning to forgive herself for not being where she thought she’d be.

She described the version of herself that shows up every day — smiling through stress, suppressing tears, and pushing forward despite feeling overwhelmed.

She concluded by reminding herself, and others, that life isn’t a race — everyone has their own finish line. Whether she goes slowly or takes breaks, as long as she doesn’t give up, she believes she is still making progress.

Her honesty has struck a powerful chord online, with many expressing solidarity and reminding her that survival, in today’s world, is already an achievement worth honouring.