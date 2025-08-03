Police corporal injured in machete attack by mentally unstable man in Felda Bukit Kuantan

KUANTAN: A police corporal sustained injuries after being attacked with a machete by a man suspected to be mentally unstable at a residence in Felda Bukit Kuantan.

The incident occurred yesterday around 5.30 pm when authorities responded to reports of a man wielding a machete inside a home.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed that Cpl Mohd Shafril Izzwan Ismail, 37, from the Panching police station, suffered wounds to his back, chin, and left fingers.

“While attempting to de-escalate the situation, Mohd Shafril was suddenly attacked by the suspect. He was promptly taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital and is currently receiving treatment in the Yellow Zone,“ Yahaya stated.

Police apprehended the 37-year-old unemployed suspect, who is believed to have mental health issues, and confiscated multiple sharp weapons from the scene.

“The suspect has been referred to the psychiatric ward for further evaluation,“ Yahaya added.

Investigations revealed the suspect has no prior criminal record.

The case is being probed under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon. – Bernama