Rybakina battles past Yastremska into WTA Montreal quarters

  • 2025-08-03 08:30 AM
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates a victory against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during their fourth round singles women’s match on Day Seven of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open at IGA Stadium on August 2, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates a victory against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during their fourth round singles women’s match on Day Seven of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open at IGA Stadium on August 2, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

FORMER Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina secured a hard-fought victory over Dayana Yastremska, winning 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 to book her spot in the quarter-finals of the WTA Canadian Open.

The ninth-seeded Kazakh faced a tough challenge but ultimately prevailed to set up a clash with Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.

Rybakina, who claimed her first title in over a year at Strasbourg in May, struggled with nine double faults but managed to recover after dropping the first set.

Yastremska capitalised on Rybakina’s early serving struggles, rallying from 40-0 down in the opening set to take the lead.

However, Rybakina responded strongly, breaking twice in the second set to level the match.

The decider saw another momentum shift as a double fault handed Yastremska a break, but Rybakina broke back late to lead 6-5 before sealing the win on her fourth match point with a backhand volley.

“It was a tough match, but I’m happy to get through,“ Rybakina said post-match.

Kostyuk, her next opponent, staged her own comeback to defeat American McCartney Kessler 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

The Ukrainian admitted her recent struggles, saying, “I hadn’t won a match in three months before this tournament. I didn’t have a lot of confidence coming into it.”

Meanwhile, top seed Coco Gauff prepared for her night session clash against Canadian wildcard Victoria Mboko.

The 18-year-old Mboko, making her main draw debut, expressed excitement about facing Gauff, whom she pushed to three sets in Rome earlier this year.

“She’s the number one seed. I’m expecting a hard fight,“ Mboko said.

The winner of Gauff-Mboko will face either China’s Zhu Lin or Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, both aiming for their first WTA 1000 quarter-final.

Zhu, once ranked 31st, has battled injuries, dropping to 493rd after extended absences. – AFP