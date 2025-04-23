PropNex Malaysia projects RM60m in sales from PropNex Property XPO 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Real estate agency PropNex Malaysia is projecting RM60 million in sales from PropNex Property XPO 2025 to be held in July, up from the RM38 million recorded last year.

PropNex Malaysia CEO Marcus Teng said the higher target is driven by strong early momentum as well as interest from foreign buyers, particularly from China and Singapore.

“Even when we had our first stop last month in Cheras, we organised it there and, to our surprise, we recorded RM30 million in sales that day,” he told reporters at the PropNex Malaysia Convention 2025 on Tuesday.

Teng said the optimistic projection is also supported by improving regional connectivity and pro-investment policies.

“Our Ministry of Tourism recently announced that China-Malaysia visa-free entry for up to 90 days is extended for five years. That’s a major move that will benefit cross-border investment.”

He added that he has consistently seen strong interest from Singapore, stating that many Singaporeans are keen to retire in Malaysia.

“With the RTS (Rapid Transit System) Link set to begin operations by end-2026, Johor will boom as connectivity between both countries improves.”

However, Teng said he expected 60–70% of the demand will still be driven by locals and the remaining 30% coming from foreigners.

PropNex Property XPO 2025 will take place on July 26 and 27 at the Connexion Conference and Event Centre (CCEC) in Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur.

Now in its seventh edition, Property XPO is the largest multisector property exhibition in Asean by a single real estate agency.

Teng said that with over 5,000 listings expected, up from 3,000 recorded last year, and a line-up of top developers, financial partners, and real estate experts, the two-day expo will offer access to some of Malaysia’s most attractive and diverse real estate opportunities.

This year, PropNex aims to make history by achieving the highest number of multisector property listings ever presented by a single agency at a property expo. This feat is currently under Asean Records Official Attempt status.

Teng said the expo will showcase a broad spectrum of listings, ranging from commercial and land projects to sub-sales, auctions, and industrial properties.

“The official record attempt reflects our mission to bring together key knowledge, experts, and opportunities to help Malaysians make empowered property decisions.”

He added that attendees will also gain direct insights into market trends, investment strategies, and financing solutions, including Islamic banking. Visitors can explore exclusive property offers, attend educational keynotes, and engage in personalised advisory sessions.

Another key highlight is the Malaysian debut of the Property Wealth System, developed by PropNex Singapore executive director Kelvin Fong.

PropNex Malaysia’s drive to make property knowledge accessible is reflected in its strong commitment to financial literacy and informed investing.

Through this record-breaking effort, the company is not only serving the needs of buyers and investors but also contributing to national homeownership goals and economic development.

“This year’s XPO will be on a whole new scale,” Teng said. “It’s not just about numbers. It’s about empowering every visitor to walk away with confidence, clarity, and the ability to act on real property opportunities.”