Proton e.MAS 7 production to be boosted amid strong demand

KOTA BHARU: Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) is boosting the production of the e.MAS 7 electric vehicle (EV) by an additional 3,000 units to cope with the high demand from customers nationwide.

Deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the car maker previously targeted to secure 3,000 bookings for the vehicle within six months, but it surpassed the target in less than a month.

“Demand is rising, reflecting the public’s acceptance of EV cars.

“I am confident that in the next three or four years, people will scramble to use EVs and move further away from buying petrol or diesel vehicles,” he told a press conference after the launch of the Proton EV showroom at JM Otomobil (EV) in Wakaf Siku here today.

Roslan said the target group for the EVs comprises those who are interested in the latest technology.

“The price (of the EV) is not much different than that of the Proton X50 or X70. What is important is the country’s move towards zero carbon mobility,” he said.

The Proton e.MAS 7, launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Dec 16 last year, is Malaysia’s first EV in the drive towards sustainability and green technology innovation.

Two variants are offered -- Prime (priced starting from RM109,800) and Premium (RM123,800).

Proton’s first EV boasts a 12-in-1 electric propulsion system, a 16-speaker audio system, and ample legroom with 33 storage compartments.