Proton e.Mas arrives in Sabah, Sarawak, four showrooms launched

KOTA KINABALU: Proton Holdings Bhd’s new energy vehicle subsidiary Pro-Net marked a milestone in the company’s dealership expansion efforts by officially launching Proton e.Mas dealerships in Sabah and Sarawak, bringing electric mobility solutions to customers in East Malaysia.

On Feb 8, the Proton e.Mas showroom of Harapan Maju Sabah Sdn Bhd was officially opened in Kota Kinabalu by Datuk Phoong Jin Tze, Sabah’s Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship, while in Sarawak, mayor of Kuching South Datuk Wee Hong Seng, launched the e.Mas dealership by Melinau EV Sdn Bhd on Feb 11.

The expansion continues with Ghee Hua Co Sdn Bhd opening its showroom in Sarawak on Feb 13, followed by Fook Loi Eurocar Sdn Bhd in Sabah on Feb 28.

Highlighting the positive impact of the company’s expansion in East Malaysia, Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang stated that the opening of the first dealerships in Sabah and Sarawak reflects the company’s commitment to making electric mobility accessible to all Malaysians.

“With strong partners, we are confident that this milestone will accelerate the EV revolution in the region, bringing innovation, sustain-ability, and an exceptional EV ownership experience to our cus-tomers,“ he said.

These new dealerships reflect Pro-Net’s ongoing commitment to expanding the EV ecosystem in East Malaysia.

The openings in Sabah and Sarawak are part of a larger vision to provide Malaysians with access to sustainable and innovative auto-motive solutions while contributing to the region’s economic growth through job creation and the introduction of advanced technology.

The contemporary showrooms were crafted to display Proton’s electric vehicle technology and function as essential hubs for education and customer interaction.

Proton e.Mas dealerships aim to offer customers a more seamless experience by integrating sales with after-sales services, ensuring long-term support for EV owners.

With 37 Proton e.Mas dealerships nationwide, Pro-Net is on a steady path of expansion. As the brand continues to grow, it will set the stage for further innovation and customer-centric experiences.