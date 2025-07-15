Melaka KPDN seizes 4.1 tonnes of illegal fertiliser in Ayer Keroh

MELAKA: The Melaka branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has seized 4.1 tonnes of illegally repackaged fertiliser worth RM6,789 in Ayer Keroh.

The raid, conducted under Op Samar 5.0, targeted three bungalow lots where the fertiliser was being repackaged without approval from the Malaysian Supply Controller.

State KPDN director Dr Mohd Hazimin Jamaludin stated that the operation followed a week of surveillance after public tip-offs.

The seized fertiliser, sold under brands Bioactive Organic, Jitu, and Ajib, was allegedly marketed online via platforms like TikTok, yielding monthly profits of up to RM400,000.

“The fertiliser was being repackaged without proper certification.

The operation was conducted in a luxury residential area to avoid detection,” said Mohd Hazimin.

The rented properties cost between RM2,500 and RM3,000 monthly, allowing the operators to keep costs lower than in industrial zones while evading authorities.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Weights and Measures Act 1972. – Bernama