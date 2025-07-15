Sarawak customs seize RM1 mln Doraemon-shaped ecstasy pills

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department in Sarawak successfully intercepted a drug smuggling attempt involving ecstasy pills shaped like the popular cartoon character Doraemon.

The pills, worth RM1 million, were concealed inside Vitamin C bottles.

Sarawak Customs director Norizan Yahya stated that the operation led to the seizure of 5.23 kilogrammes of the illegal substance during an inspection at a courier company in Sibu on June 20.

Surveillance conducted over three days showed no one came forward to claim the suspicious package.

Further examination revealed 12 plastic bottles labelled as ‘Vitamin C 1000 tablets’ containing aluminium packets filled with the Doraemon-shaped pills.

The drugs, believed to be ecstasy, were smuggled via air courier from Peninsular Malaysia.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries severe penalties, including the death sentence or life imprisonment with a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane. – Bernama