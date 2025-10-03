Israel must release detained Malaysian activists within 72 hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Israel must release the detained Malaysian activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla currently held at the Ketziot Camp within 72 hours.

Lawyer Dir Kheizwan Kamaruddin confirmed all detained Malaysian nationals were advised to sign the Request For Immediate Departure forms during legal briefings.

He stated that signing these forms should lead to their release within three days to avoid further burden and prolonged detention.

Dir Kheizwan is among five lawyers from the Centre for Human Rights Research and Advocacy currently stationed in Amman, Jordan.

These lawyers are working to ensure all detained Malaysian nationals receive transparent and fair legal protection.

The other lawyers in the team are Fahmi Abd Moin, Azril Mohd Amin, Ahmad Nazrin Abu Bakar and Luqman Mazlan.

Dir Kheizwan clarified that after signing the forms, Israeli authorities must repatriate the activists to a border crossing of Israel’s designation.

The initial plan involves their return via Jordan or Egypt as the most accessible options.

He also confirmed that legal representatives from the Arab Minority Rights Centre in Israel have met the detained Malaysian citizens.

These representatives informed the legal team that all detainees are safe, in good health, and their morale remains high.

Among the 23 detained Malaysians are singer Heliza Helmi and her sister, Nur Hazwani Afiqah, who were aboard the Hio.

Other detainees include Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad from the Grande Blu.

Singer Zizi Kirana was aboard the Huga while Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil were on the Alma.

Detainees Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiduddin and Rusydi Ramli were aboard the Sirius.

The remaining individuals include Razali Awang from the Inana.

Influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, also known as Ardell Aryana, was aboard the Mikeno.

PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar and Norazman Ishak were on the Estrella.

Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad were aboard the Fair Lady.

Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, also known as Haroqs, Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif were on the Free Willy.

The Global Sumud Flotilla comprised over 500 activists from 45 countries.

These activists had embarked on a voyage toward Gaza as a gesture of solidarity.

Their mission was an effort to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

The flotilla sailed across the Mediterranean carrying vital food and medical supplies.

It bore a message of peace demanding an end to the war and famine in Gaza.

The activists also demanded the immediate opening of humanitarian corridors to Gaza. – Bernama