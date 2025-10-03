Malaysia secures second term at helm of ISSA presidency

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reaffirmed its global leadership in social security with its reelection to the presidency of the International Social Security Association.

Renowned social security visionary leader Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed secured a second term with a resounding global mandate from ISSA member institutions worldwide.

He was elected as the 17th President of ISSA during the World Social Security Forum 2022 in Morocco and has served in this role since 2023.

Such overwhelming trust reaffirms Malaysia’s place at the forefront of advancing inclusive, resilient and future-ready social security systems.

He was known to champion the principle of ‘prevention before rehabilitation, rehabilitation before compensation’, transforming it from aspiration into an international practice that restores lives, dignity and hope.

He said the path ahead is fraught with urgent challenges, including climate shocks that destabilise livelihoods, rapid population ageing that strains health systems and social services, and the rise of new forms of work undermining traditional contributory models.

“These issues are widening inequalities and risks of exclusion, alongside mounting challenges in protecting migrant workers and ensuring the portability of their benefits across borders,“ Mohammed Azman said in a statement on Friday.

“At the same time, social security systems face the critical test of maintaining sustainable financing in a volatile global economy, as ageing populations, rising healthcare costs and global uncertainties continue to put pressure on resources,“ he said.

Against this backdrop, Mohammed Azman emphasised that the re-election comes with a daunting mission to confront the stark reality that 3.8 billion people globally remain unprotected by Social Security.

He said that the task ahead is not only to protect but also to empower, by building global cooperation so that no one is left behind in a rapidly changing world.

The re-election brings prestige to Malaysia, affirming the country’s commitment to fairness, resilience and innovation in global social protection.

During his first term, Mohammed Azman, who is also the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Social Security Organisation, placed ISSA at the centre of global dialogue, influencing policy and forging partnerships with multi-fora organisations.

These included the G20, the BRICS grouping of emerging economies, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the World Health Organisation and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Founded in 1927, the International Social Security Association represents more than 330 member institutions in 164 countries and remains the leading international organisation for social security cooperation. – Bernama