Proton Regional Parts Centre in Kuching well prepared to support All-New X50

PETALING JAYA: Since its launch on July 24, the All-New Proton X50 has risen to become Malaysia’s No. 1 sports utility vehicle in August, recording more than 4,000 units sold.

Significant demand has come from East Malaysia, where Proton has made preparations to ensure aftersales readiness for the model.

The Proton Regional Parts Centre in Kuching, Sarawak plays a crucial role by ensuring that parts for the All-New Proton X50 can be delivered within two days for urgent orders, supported by healthy stock levels to maintain service excellence.

Located in the Bintawa Industrial area, the facility spans about 28,000 sq ft, making it three times larger than the previous warehouse, with a 200% increase in capacity. It can handle up to six containers simultaneously. Currently, it processes an average of 15 to 20 containers per month and operates at full capacity, able to hold between three and 3½ months of stock.

The centre is prepared to receive direct shipments from overseas, strengthening its role in ensuring timely supply.

“With growing customer demand in East Malaysia, this Regional Parts Centre is the largest among OEM competitors in Kuching. It functions as the main distribution hub for Sarawak and, if necessary, also supports Sabah. Capable of delivering up to 6,000 orders per month, it allows Proton to meet dealer needs quickly and efficiently clear backlogs for customers,” said Proton Edar deputy CEO Zhang Qiang.

East Malaysia contributed 20.6% of Proton’s total sales volume, while market share increased from 19% in 2024 to 19.5% in 2025 during the same period. With the momentum of the All-New Proton X50 and the arrival of new models this year, this figure is expected to rise further.

The highly popular Proton Saga remains the region’s best-selling model. Year to date, the three top-selling Proton models in East Malaysia are the Saga with 13,619 units, followed by the Persona with 2,282 units and the X50 with 1,387 units.

Proton continues to strengthen its Proton Operational Excellence Programme in East Malaysia to deliver higher service standards.

“Customer satisfaction is always our ultimate goal. While we acknowledge there is more work ahead, every improvement brings us closer to achieving our target. We remain committed to delivering high-quality products, supported by an equally strong after-sales experience,” said Zhang.