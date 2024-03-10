Puspakom looks beyond vehicle inspection, en route to becoming ‘one-stop centre’

KUALA LUMPUR: Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre) is transforming into a “one-stop centre” for all vehicle-related transactions, opening avenues to earn additional revenue and becoming a key player in the country’s automotive sector.

Puspakom CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman said it is moving away from just vehicle inspection and becoming an agency that offers a variety of services, such as road tax issuance, facilitating vehicle ownership, utilising empty landbanks for retail, food trucks, and other services to earn recurring income.

“We have applied to the Ministry of Transport for full rights to issue road tax. We have also requested permission to facilitate name changes for vehicle ownership through thumbprints at Puspakom.

“This change would significantly enhance convenience for the public. For instance, if someone wants to transfer a vehicle’s ownership to a family member, they typically need to go to the Road Transport Department (RTD) after the Puspakom inspection for verification.

“By allowing this process to occur at Puspakom, customers could complete everything in one visit, from inspection, document signing, and thumbprinting. This would streamline the transfer of ownership, updating the national system instantly to reflect the new owner.

“If approved, this initiative would provide over 53 new outlets across Malaysia for vehicle ownership transactions, making the process much more efficient. We believe this strategy will improve customer service and expand our revenue sources,” Mahmood told SunBiz.

He said Puspakom focuses on exploring new revenue sources within and outside the automotive sector.

“We have 54 locations, some of which are in areas that could benefit from retail opportunities. For instance, many of our large branches operate solely for inspections and could be utilised more effectively. We could significantly enhance our revenue streams by monetising these assets and allowing retail activities on-site.

“For example, we could use the space next to our inspection facilities after office hours to create a retail area or as a vehicle sales centre where car owners gather and show off their cars for sale. This is like the Sunday car market concept in Petaling Jaya back in the 90s.

“This would bring our brand to the market while also providing a service to the community. This idea is inspired by a successful model in SS17, where a small parking area transforms into a bustling retail venue at night and then reverts to parking by day. We are open to all types of retail, but we have not decided on the plan yet,” Mahmood said.

He said this approach efficiently utilises space, benefiting local businesses and the community.

“If we can implement something similar – retail or other activities – it could generate additional revenue for our company while supporting local traders. This is one of our strategies to diversify income sources,” Mahmood said.

Another pilot initiative worth mentioning is Puspakom’s 16-hour operations in Glenmarie, Shah Alam.

“The extended hours at Glenmarie have shown us that people are ready to accept after-hours service. We see more private owners sending their cars for inspection, saving them hundreds in runner fees. For us, it brings us closer to our customers, and we get direct feedback as well,” Mahmood said

Touching on artificial technology adoption, he said Puspakom launched a pilot project for undercarriage inspections last month, using locally developed AI that employs ground cameras. The pilot project, which has been approved by the RTD, aims to reduce inspection time from 10 minutes to one minute per vehicle, significantly improving operational efficiency.

He said Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia has validated the results of the trials.

“We faced challenges identifying enough vehicles that fail inspections, as only about 27% typically do. Our pilot project, running for six months with RTD oversight, will assess the technology’s accuracy. If successful, we can return up to 90 minutes of productivity to our customers for every 10 vehicles inspected.

“Additionally, we are developing AI (artificial intelligence) for above-carriage inspections and applying for a grant for predictive maintenance to anticipate equipment failures.

“To manage costs, we partner with developers on a profit-sharing basis, as we did with our MyPuspakom app, ensuring both cash flow stability and mutual benefits. Overall, AI will enhance our efficiency and customer satisfaction, positioning us for future growth,“ Mahmood said.

Moving on, he said Puspakom is evolving into a true one-stop centre, offering vehicle inspections, services such as road tax and insurance and light retail options like groceries and coffee.

“Retail and food-related activities will enhance the evening experience, making our centres relevant and profitable.

“Our goal is to streamline processes so customers can complete inspections, transfer vehicle ownership, and purchase insurance all in one visit. With 53 branches nationwide, we aim to benefit the entire community,“ he explained.

Mahmood said Puspakom will integrate AI and modernise equipment over the next few years to improve efficiency and service delivery and meet current challenges.

“As the industry evolves, we must adopt an entrepreneurial mindset and innovate our services.

“We are also committed to developing our workforce with clear career paths for vehicle examiners, enabling them to grow within the company. As we face competition, especially from regions like Singapore, we must attract talent by enhancing our offerings and ensuring our employees feel valued.

“Our future lies in leveraging technology to automate processes, improving accuracy and efficiency, ultimately benefiting our customers,“ Mahmood said.