Viral upside-down flag video from 2024 resurfaces, police clarify

KUALA LUMPUR: A viral video allegedly showing the Malaysian flag flown upside down at a company in Bandar Pinggiran Subang, Shah Alam, has been confirmed as footage from last year.

Sungai Buloh Police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor stated that recent CCTV footage confirmed the flag was displayed correctly.

He explained the 2024 incident happened when a newly bought flag was mistakenly hung upside down but was quickly fixed.

The video resurfaced this year after being reshared by a TikTok user.

Police received a report from the company’s project manager, who denied the claims in the social media post. - Bernama