Weapons horror film tops North American box office with $42.5 million

LOS ANGELES: The chilling new horror film Weapons has claimed the top spot at the North American box office with an impressive $42.5 million opening weekend.

Industry estimates released on Sunday revealed strong audience turnout for the Warner Bros production starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin.

“This is an outstanding opening for an original horror film,“ said analyst David A. Gross from Franchise Entertainment Research.

Disney’s family comedy sequel Freakier Friday secured second place with $29 million in ticket sales during its debut weekend.

The long-awaited follow-up to the 2003 body-swap comedy reunites Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis for more humorous antics.

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps slipped to third position, earning $15.5 million in its latest weekend.

The superhero reboot has now accumulated $230.4 million across cinemas in the United States and Canada.

Universal’s animated sequel The Bad Guys 2 dropped to fourth place with $10.4 million in earnings.

Paramount’s Naked Gun reboot completed the top five, bringing in $8.4 million during its second weekend in theatres.

The slapstick comedy features Liam Neeson as the son of the original film’s bumbling detective character.

Other notable performers included Superman with $7.8 million and Jurassic World: Rebirth at $4.7 million.

Formula One drama F1: The Movie took eighth place with $2.8 million in ticket sales.

Romantic comedy Together and thriller Sketch rounded out the top ten with $2.6 million and $2.5 million respectively. – AFP