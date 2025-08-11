Malaysia U-20 women’s team beats Guam 2-0 in Asian Cup qualifiers

MALAYSIA’s Under-20 women’s team claimed their first victory in the 2026 AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Guam.

The match took place at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

This win helped ease the disappointment of earlier losses to Iran and Japan.

Kaseh Carmilla broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute to put Malaysia ahead.

She sealed the victory with a second goal in the 86th minute.

The result placed Malaysia third in Group F with three points.

Japan topped the group after a dominant 9-0 win over Iran.

Only group winners and the three best runners-up will advance to the final tournament in Thailand.

The 2026 AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup will be held from April 1 to 18. - Bernama