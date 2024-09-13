Radium Development planning projects that meet homebuyers’ evolving needs

KUALA LUMPUR: Property developer Radium Development Bhd plans to launch several projects in strategic locations across Klang Valley that are designed to meet evolving consumer needs, such as sustainable living features and flexible home layouts to accommodate work-from-home scenarios.

Group managing director Datuk Gary Gan Kah Siong says the company’s project pipeline is geared towards catering to market demand, focusing on high-quality, competitively priced residential properties.

“The domestic property market does face headwinds such as rising material costs and changing consumer preferences.

“However, at Radium, we see these as opportunities to innovate. We are actively working on optimising our supply chain to mitigate material cost increases, and we are implementing cost-effective construction techniques that enhance productivity without compromising on quality,” he told SunBiz.

Gan believes the domestic property market remains resilient and is experiencing sustained growth, and Radium’s primary focus will remain on Klang Valley.

He said international expansion is not a key priority for now, although the company remains open to exploring potential opportunities when the timing is right.

“Domestically, we are targeting high-growth urban areas where demand for quality housing continues to outstrip supply. To fund these initiatives, we plan to leverage a combination of internal cash flow, strategic partnerships, and possibly tapping into capital markets. Our goal is to pursue a balanced approach that allows us to grow sustainably while maintaining a strong financial position,” Gan said.

When asked how Radium is mitigating the impact of current interest rates, strict lending guidelines of local banks and inflationary pressures on housing affordability, Gan said the company is developing properties that offer great value at competitive price points.

“We are also exploring partnerships and alternative financing models that can further reduce the cost burden on homebuyers,” he said.

Elaborating on Radium’s stock that has recently been trading near or above one-time price-to-book valuation, Gan said several factors have contributed to this, including the company’s focus on the high-demand residential segment in Klang Valley, its prudent financial management, and the ability to deliver projects on time and within budget.

“Moving forward, we plan to sustain and grow our valuation by expanding our project portfolio, enhancing our operational efficiencies, and exploring innovative financing options. Additionally, we will continue to focus on enhancing shareholder value through sustainable growth strategies and maintaining robust governance practices,” he said.

On Tuesday, the company officially opened the sales gallery for its project, Radium Arena.

Strategically located on Old Klang Road in Kuala Lumpur, Radium Arena has a gross development value of RM550 million and offers a unique blend of urban comfort, convenience, and sustainable living. Targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028, the development has already generated considerable market anticipation.

Radium Arena, situated on 3.03 acres of prime freehold land, consists of two 40-storey towers housing 988 meticulously designed residential units. The project recently earned the Provisional GreenRE Certification (Gold) for its sustainable design and innovative green features.

Gan said Radium Arena addresses the increasing demand for affordable homes near the city centre and aligns with Radium’s mission to offer high-quality housing that meets the aspirations of Malaysians across diverse backgrounds.