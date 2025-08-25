Radium Development, Trinity Group support 13MP agenda to build more liveable and equitable Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) outlines an ambitious and progressive roadmap to enhance the nation’s liveability, bridge economic disparities and ensure equitable access to homeownership.

Spearheaded by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the 13MP includes a bold target of delivering one million affordable homes by 2035.

This vision not only underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive development and long-term structural reform but also signals a stronger push towards housing, infrastructure and opportunities that benefit all segments of society.

Property developers welcome this forward-thinking agenda as they remain committed to ensuring quality, accessibility and social impact in their projects.

Radium Development Bhd group managing director Datuk Gary Gan Kah Siong said whether in large-scale or boutique developments, the company’s shared mission is to create homes that empower Malaysians, particularly within the B40 and M40 groups, to realise their home ownership aspirations.

“By prioritising affordability without compromising lifestyle value, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s housing landscape, in step with the aspirations of the 13MP,“ he told SunBiz.

Gan said Radium is encouraged by the government’s support for cost-efficient building technologies, such as Industrialised Building System and Building Integrated Management.

“These innovations will enable developers to build faster, more sustainably, and at lower cost, which are all benefits that we can, and must, pass on to homebuyers,“ he said.

Gan said the 13MP’s infrastructure boost, particularly in road and rail connectivity, aligns with Radium’s commitment to urban mobility and transit-oriented development (TOD).

“We believe TODs are the future of sustainable and green development, essential to shaping more connected, resilient cities. It is this belief that drove our initiative to construct a covered pedestrian walkway linking the Taman Melati LRT station to Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology last year, a gesture praised by the mayor of Kuala Lumpur and welcomed by the community as a model of inclusive, people-first design.

“We look forward to seeing the goals of the 13MP come to fruition and stand ready to support these goals through partnerships, innovation, and a continued focus on building homes and communities that matter,“ Gan said.

Trinity Group Sdn Bhd, too, supports the bold vision of the 13MP on the housing sector.

Founder and managing director Datuk Neoh Soo Keat said, “Our past developments reflect this commitment, having been thoughtfully designed to balance affordability, accessibility, and lifestyle value for modern homebuyers.

“We commend the government’s efforts to build one million affordable homes starting next year, alongside extending initiatives such as the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme. These initiatives signal a clear intent to make homeownership more accessible to Malaysians across all income levels.

“As a developer, we are prepared to support this agenda by applying our expertise in town planning and community development to contribute toward housing supply.”

He said the 13MP also emphasises large-scale infrastructure development and integrated projects, which will have a long-term positive impact on the property landscape.

With enhanced mobility, developers will be able to create new vibrant and liveable corridors where communities can thrive beyond city centres. This, in turn, will reduce congestion, lower living costs and unlock new areas for economic development, Neoh said.

“Lastly, we support the government’s efforts in creating cities that are not only built for progress but rooted in values, sustainability and shared prosperity. Trinity Group echoes this vision, and remain committed to developing homes and communities that reflect these principles.

“We look forward to working alongside the government and industry peers to translate this ambitious plan into meaningful outcomes for all Malaysians,“ Neoh said.