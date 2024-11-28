Radium in tie-up with GreenRE, to obtain green certification for future developments

KUALA LUMPUR: Radium Development Bhd’s future developments will integrate green certifications, according to group managing director Datuk Gary Gan.

He said Radium is pledging to pursue green certifications to provide its consumers with benefits such as improved mortgages and upgraded facilities.

“It’s really a pledge from Radium to give our consumers the testament to say that, in the future, for any Radium development, we will definitely try to score a green certificate, for which we will be able to pass on the benefits to our consumers, such as better mortgages and better facilities,” he said at a media interview after a memorandum of understanding signing with GreenRE Sdn Bhd at the Chancery Ampang Sales Gallery here today.

Radium has partnered with GreenRE Sdn Bhd to integrate green building practices across the property developer’s projects. Radium will leverage GreenRE’s expertise in sustainable design and building certification to incorporate green principles into its developments while ensuring they meet environmental standards.

Gan said the partnership with GreenRE reflects its commitment to building sustainable communities and contributing to Malaysia’s green agenda.

“By certifying our developments with GreenRE, we are reducing environmental impact and providing long-term benefits to our customers and stakeholders through greener, healthier spaces and enhanced value propositions. This partnership is a key step in our commitment to reducing carbon footprints in all our developments while creating meaningful value for homeowners, financiers, and the broader public,” he said.

Radium has achieved Provisional GreenRE Gold Certification for its prime development, Chancery Ampang, KL (Chancery), and recently launched urban residence, Radium Arena @ Old Klang Road, as well as a Provisional GreenRE Silver Certification for urban residence Radium Adesa @ Sungai Besi.

GreenRE Sdn Bhd executive director Ashwin Thurairajah said its collaboration with Radium Development to promote green building practices align with the nation’s sustainability goals. “Through this partnership, we aim to drive innovation and set benchmarks in the property development sector.”

Radium and GreenRE said the collaboration offers benefits for stakeholders. For end-financiers, it provides access to green financing options that align with global sustainability standards. “For consumers, there is enhanced value from energy-efficient homes with reduced environmental footprints,“ they said.

Meanwhile, for the public, they said, it contributes to a greener urban landscape and a more sustainable future.

Following the MoU signing, Radium Development chief marketing officer Kenneth Khoo introduced Chancery, Kuala Lumpur city centre’s first hybrid SoHo featuring a 10,000 sq ft pet-friendly lifestyle park. Chancery unit sizes range from 452 sq ft to 1,873 sq ft and prices starting from RM422,000.

“By incorporating landscape features like a pet-friendly garden and a pickleball court – one of today’s fastest-growing and trending sports – we are redefining city living. These spaces are designed to nurture both people and pets, providing a harmonious environment where they can thrive together,” said Khoo.

Located along Jalan Ampang and minutes from Kuala Lumpur city centre, Chancery is in proximity to the proposed Tasik Ampang station on the recently announced MRT Circle Line that is undergoing a public inspection exercise.