Ramssol forges landmark AI, cloud computing collaboration with Tencent, Equinix

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is set to accelerate its digital transformation by tapping Chinese expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, following a landmark collaboration spearheaded by Ramssol Group Bhd with Tencent Cloud and supported by Equinix.

The Malaysia-China Tech & Trade Cooperation Exchange Conference 2025, held in Sheraton Petaling Jaya today, underscored the nation’s ambitions to become a regional hub for next-generation technologies while deepening bilateral ties with China.

The initiative will introduce Tencent Cloud’s advanced AI and cloud solutions to the Malaysian market through Ramssol’s subsidiary, Rams Solutions, targeting retail and service industries seeking to automate operations, enhance customer engagement and adopt data-driven strategies for greater competitiveness across Asean markets.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, who officiated the event, said Malaysia’s leadership as Asean Chair in 2025 positioned it uniquely to drive regional innovation and stability.

She highlighted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s role in brokering peace between Thailand and Cambodia over a border dispute as an example of Malaysia’s diplomatic and technological leadership.

“Technologies such as AI, smart communication, and cloud computing are redefining how economies grow, connect and innovate,” Teo said.

“Malaysia is proud to play a pivotal role in this journey. With our strategic position in Southeast Asia, a growing digital economy, and a future-ready talent pool, we remain committed to driving innovation that benefits all.”

She stressed the need for alliances “anchored on trust, mutual respect and shared ambitions” to build an open, secure and future-focused digital ecosystem that supports investment and long-term growth.

Teo also outlined ongoing initiatives under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, including technical standards by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to ensure communications equipment and services meet safety, interoperability and reliability benchmarks.

Malaysia’s broader digital push includes the Online Safety Act 2025, which mandates platforms to curb harmful content such as scams, cyberbullying and child exploitation, while maintaining innovation and free expression.

She cited campaigns like Kempen Internet Selamat reaching over 43,000 participants in 348 schools and cashless adoption drives at Nadi Centres benefiting 1.8 million users as examples of initiatives fostering safer and more inclusive digital participation.

Broadband penetration currently stands at 130.8% for mobile and 48.4% for fixed lines.

Ramssol Group chairman Datuk Abdul Harith Abdullah said the collaboration reflects the group’s long-term strategy to position Malaysia as a bridge for cross-border technology exchange and innovation in Asean.

“These collaborative events are more than just knowledge-sharing platforms; they are strategic gateways to future growth,” he said.

“By aligning Malaysia’s digital ambitions with China’s tech expertise, we are paving the way for sustained innovation, enhanced bilateral trade and scalable transformation across Asean.”

The conference also showcased Tencent Cloud’s real-time communication platforms, unmanned retail solutions, automated parking systems and intelligent media processing tools, technologies that have transformed consumer experiences in China and are now being introduced to Malaysian enterprises.

Equinix’s participation ensures scalable, secure digital infrastructure for cross-border solutions, with analysts noting robust infrastructure as vital for seamless technology integration.

Teo described the initiative as a model for international cooperation where the Malaysia–China relationship continues to stand as a model where innovation drives value and collaboration leads to mutual prosperity.

“Let us move forward with confidence and a shared commitment to shaping a better, smarter future for Asia through innovation and cooperation,” she said.