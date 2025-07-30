Sarawak drought, wildfire crisis pose threat to lives

MIRI: Sarawak is now facing a deepening crisis as prolonged drought conditions and widespread wildfires continue, threatening lives and livelihoods across the northern border region adjoining Kalimantan.

In Bakelalan, along the Sarawak-Kalimantan mountain range, communities are struggling with severe shortage of drinking water, said state assemblyman Baru Bian.

“Clean water sources from underground wells have run dry, while gravity feed systems have also dried up as the drought worsen in populated areas without water treatment plants.

“Even in localities with water treatment plants, the supply is depleting due to the extreme dry weather.

“I have visited some of the affected communities and the ground situation is indeed critical as drinking water is depleting to crisis levels.

“The communities have no adequate water for their basic consumption.”

The former works minister said he has alerted state authorities to prepare for emergency water supply deployment but logistical challenges persist as the nearest major water treatment plant is located in Lawas town, a gruelling seven-hour journey across rugged and mountainous terrain.

As water scarcity worsens, wildfires continue to flare across Sarawak, compounding environmental and public health risks.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department yesterday confirmed that four major fires were still burning across various districts, including Marudi in the north, Mukah and Sibu in central Sarawak and Samarahan in the south.

In Marudi, the largest of the wildfires, first reported four days ago, has grown exponentially.

What began as a blaze across 4.04ha of plantation and forest in Logan Unga has now spread to more than 82ha, roughly the size of 200 football fields.

“This is the fifth day we have deployed more firefighting teams from Marudi town to the site.

“Accessibility is difficult as the fire had spread into a forest and peatland. The area on fire is still more than 80.15ha,” the department said.

The fire reportedly started at an oil palm and pineapple plantation before spreading into surrounding forest and peatland areas, fuelled by dry and windy conditions.

In Mukah district, firefighters continue to battle a stubborn forest fire that began six days ago. Although they have successfully extinguished over 2ha, another 2ha remain ablaze, equivalent to around five football fields.

In southern Sarawak, a landfill fire in Kota Samarahan has covered at least 4ha, posing health hazards due to smoke and airborne pollutants.

In Sibu district, the Tanjung Manis landfill is also burning. Firefighters are trying to control flames across 2ha of waste.

The Sarawak government has placed the entire state on alert for wildfires and haze since last week, bracing for more hotspots to emerge if dry conditions persist.

While the dry spell shows little sign of easing, coordinated efforts are underway to manage the impact.