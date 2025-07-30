A WIDESPREAD disregard for seat belt regulations among bus passengers and drivers has been flagged by the Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ), following a recent enforcement operation that exposed troubling levels of non-compliance.

According to The Star, Melaka JPJ director Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop stated that many individuals stopped during checks attempted to excuse their failure to buckle up by claiming they had “forgotten.” Others believed it unnecessary to wear a seat belt when travelling in what they perceived as a “large, safe bus,” revealing a dangerous misconception about road safety in public transport.

During the operation conducted on the night of 29 July, JPJ officers inspected 350 express and tour buses. Out of these, 135 passengers and 18 drivers aboard 109 buses were found not to be wearing seat belts – a statistic that points to a significant level of negligence.

Siti Zarina expressed concern that such attitudes signal a lack of both awareness and personal responsibility. She noted that while passengers may wrongly assume that size equals safety, this false sense of security could have life-threatening consequences in the event of a collision or sudden braking.

Compounding the issue is the apparent reluctance among some drivers to actively enforce safety protocols. Siti Zarina observed that a number of drivers failed to remind passengers of their obligation to fasten seat belts, suggesting a breakdown in enforcement even among those responsible for onboard safety.

In response, the department has distributed sample posters for display inside buses, aimed at educating the public and encouraging greater compliance. Despite these efforts, the incident underscores the continued need for more rigorous awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement to instil a culture of safety among bus users.

The JPJ has reiterated that seat belt use is not optional, regardless of vehicle size, and has urged both passengers and drivers to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves.