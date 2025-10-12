Rehda welcomes housing initiatives, cautious on higher stamp duty for foreigners

PETALING JAYA: The Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda) Malaysia has welcomed the housing-related measures announced in Budget 2026, while voicing concern over the government’s decision to double the stamp duty for foreign residential ownership.

Rehda president Datuk Ho Hon Sang said the extension of key incentives such as the stamp duty exemption for first-time homebuyers on homes priced up to RM500,000 until December 2027 will continue to benefit many aspiring homeowners.

“We also laud the expansion of the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme to RM20 billion, which is expected to benefit 80,000 future homeowners and spur the housing market,” he said in a statement.

Other measures welcomed by the association include the extension of the Youth Housing Financing Scheme under the Public Sector Home Financing Board, with financing limits raised to RM1 million. Ho said this will help those upgrading to larger homes to meet their changing needs.

He added that the industry is awaiting clarification on the proposed tax exemption for the modification and conversion of commercial buildings into residential properties, noting that such relief would ease financial pressures on developers undertaking such projects.

Rehda also expressed support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for financial institutions to facilitate rent-to-own schemes.

“We hope this will allow more middle-income Malaysians, who are ineligible for affordable housing yet unable to afford higher-priced units, to achieve homeownership,” Ho said.

However, the association raised concern over the government’s move to raise stamp duty for foreign residential ownership from 4% to 8%.

“This appears to run contrary to the government’s aspirations of attracting more foreign investments and may be seen as a deterrent for investors seeking to establish a base in Malaysia,” Ho said.

Looking ahead, Rehda hopes the RM470 billion allocation under the Fourth Madani Budget will generate positive spillover effects for the economy, particularly the housing and property sector.

“On our part, Rehda will continue to encourage our members to uphold their nation-building role of providing quality, affordable homes for the rakyat in a timely and sustainable manner,” Ho said.