reNIKOLA shortlisted for 618 MWp in Malaysia’s LSS 5+ programme

KUALA LUMPUR: reNIKOLA Holdings Sdn Bhd has been shortlisted for 400 MWac/618 MWp of solar capacity under Malaysia’s Large Scale Solar 5+ (LSS 5+) programme, a flagship initiative of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

This recognition places reNIKOLA at the forefront of the nation’s renewable energy transformation.

The award comprises two projects in Kemaman, Terengganu, namely a 250 MWac/386 MWp project by the consortium of reNIKOLA, RE Chenderong Sdn Bhd and the Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc group (AEP).

Secondly, a 150 MWac/232 MWp project by the consortium of Antara Hijauan Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of reNIKOLA and AEP.

Once commissioned by the end of 2027, the projects will supply clean energy to the grid for 21 years, delivering an estimated RM1.2 billion in direct investment, creating hundreds of new jobs, and cementing Terengganu’s position as an emerging hub of Malaysia’s green economy.

Beyond power generation, reNIKOLA is charting a new path where renewable energy and biodiversity coexist in harmony.

As part of the 618 MWp development, the group will establish an Elephant Sanctuary Foundation to protect endangered wildlife and promote ecological harmony.

The initiative will include an Elephant Food Corridor, planted with napier grass, bamboo, and bananas, to provide sustainable food sources and guide wild elephant movements safely.

This bold step will reduce human–elephant conflict, encourage conservation awareness and foster active community participation – setting a new benchmark for how renewable projects can coexist with nature.

reNIKOLA managing director Boumhidi Adel said securing 618 MWp under LSS 5+ marks a significant milestone for reNIKOLA and a strong step forward for Terengganu’s green economy.

“These projects demonstrate that clean energy, economic growth, and environmental stewardship are not competing goals, but powerful partners in building a truly sustainable future,“ he said.

B.Grimm Power Public Co Ltd president Datuk Sri Dr Harald Link, a strategic 45% shareholder of reNIKOLA, said this achievement strengthens the company’s commitment to power the world compassionately.

“By combining large-scale renewable energy with biodiversity protection, we are shaping a future where energy transition and sustainability advance hand in hand.

“We are grateful and committed to support Malaysia in its journey toward a low-carbon economy.”

The projects are being developed in collaboration with AEP, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This partnership underscores AEP’s increasing commitment to renewable energy, responsible land use, and climate action.

It serves as a showcase of how traditional industries and renewable energy innovators can collaborate to accelerate Malaysia’s energy transition.