Resintech secures RM16.5m contract with Phnom Penh water supply authority

KUALA LUMPUR: Resintech Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Resintech Plastics (M) Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract from Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority (PPWSA) valued at US$3.92 million, equivalent to approximately RM16.50 million.

The five-month contract, commencing September 15, 2025, covers the supply and delivery of HDPE pipes and fittings (Batch 1) to support PPWSA’s ongoing water infrastructure expansion in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

This contract represents the first phase of Resintech’s entry into Cambodia’s water infrastructure market, with more phases anticipated in the near future.

Collectively, the group estimates that the potential value of this venture could reach around RM40 million.

Resintech managing director Datuk Dr Teh Kim Poo said this contract marks an important milestone in the company’s regional expansion strategy.

“Cambodia presents strong long-term demand for water infrastructure, and Resintech is proud to play a role in delivering high-quality solutions.

“With the orders secured so far, we are confident of achieving strong double-digit growth in both revenue and profit for FY26, with a very good chance of delivering record-high topline and bottom line for the group,” he said in a statement.

The contract is part of a broader initiative funded by Agence Française de Développement (AFD), France’s official development bank, which has been a key financier of Cambodia’s water infrastructure for nearly two decades.

AFD has financed major treatment plants and water network expansions, including projects in Phnom Penh and secondary cities, contributing to improved access to clean water and climate resilience.

“AFD’s involvement underscores the importance and credibility of this project. Resintech is proud to be part of an internationally supported initiative that will not only enhance Cambodia’s water infrastructure but also deliver long-term benefits to communities and the environment,“ Teh.

Resintech continues to leverage its strengths as a leading regional supplier of water infrastructure solutions, underpinned by a proven track record in Malaysia’s core water, community, and power infrastructure segments, as well as strategic regional expansion into Cambodia, with significant contract potential.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances, Resintech remains well-positioned to deliver record-high performance in FY26 while celebrating our Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of resilience and growth,” Teh said.