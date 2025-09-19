Malaysia foreign minister’s Myanmar visit postponed by Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the postponement of Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s planned visit to Myanmar.

The visit was initially scheduled for Friday and has been deferred due to unavoidable circumstances.

Wisma Putra stated that further details regarding the rescheduling will be shared in due course.

The ministry expressed appreciation for the public’s understanding regarding this change.

Mohamad was set to lead an official ASEAN delegation to assess the situation in Myanmar.

The delegation included foreign ministers from Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Their mission was to evaluate conditions under Myanmar’s new administration following the junta’s dissolution.

The team planned to examine the end of the state of emergency declared after the 2021 coup.

Myanmar had announced plans to hold a general election by the end of this year.

The decision to end the emergency rule was made in accordance with Myanmar’s constitution.

Mohamad had previously sought clarification on election implementation across all regions.

He noted that 63 towns or areas remain under emergency rule imposed by Myanmar’s National Defence and Security Council.

The minister wanted a clearer picture to present to ASEAN leaders during their October meeting.

Myanmar’s junta announced the formation of a new Security and Peace Commission on July 31.

This body, chaired by Min Aung Hlaing, is tasked with organising the general election.

The commission’s formation effectively ended the state of emergency enforced since the 2021 coup. – Bernama