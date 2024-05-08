Rhone Ma sees healthy growth opportunities in local poultry vaccine market

KUALA LUMPUR: The domestic poultry vaccine market, with annual sales exceeding RM200 million, presents a promising opportunity for growth.

The impressive figure reflects vaccines’ crucial role in maintaining the health and productivity of domestic poultry farms.

Rhone Ma Holdings Bhd group managing director Dr Lim Ban Keong said demand for poultry vaccines is expected to rise even further.

“This anticipated growth is driven by the expansion of the poultry industry, which is continuously evolving to meet the increasing global appetite for poultry products. As poultry farming scales up, the need for effective vaccines to safeguard flocks against diseases will become even more pronounced, fuelling a surge in vaccine demand.

“In summary, as the poultry sector grows, so too will the vaccine market,” he told SunBiz.

He said the domestic poultry sector is ripe with investment opportunities, particularly in advanced vaccine technologies, local production capabilities and collaborative research and development efforts.

“With supportive incentives and regulatory frameworks in place, we can capitalise on these opportunities to drive innovation and contribute to a healthier, more resilient poultry industry,” Lim said.

When asked about the potential revenue gains for the company in the poultry vaccine sector in Malaysia, considering the increasing demand for poultry products and the need for effective disease prevention measures, Lim said the poultry vaccine market, particularly in the area of turkey herpesvirus or HVT vaccines, is buzzing with opportunity.

“We are poised to capitalise on this lucrative market with our latest product, Poulvac Procerta HVT ND.

“With an estimated sales potential of RM5 million per annum, we expect this segment to be a major growth driver in the industry and for the company,” he said.

He said that a laboratory test at Universiti Putra Malaysia found the vaccine provided 95% protection when poultry was tested with the virus at 21 days and 100% protection when tested at 28 days.

This demonstrates the vaccine’s strong effectiveness in protecting flocks from a highly virulent strain of Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV), he added.

“The Poulvac Procerta HVT ND is offered at a competitive price compared to existing HVT recombinant vaccines.

“This combination of high efficacy and affordability makes it an attractive option for poultry producers looking to enhance their flock’s health without stretching their budgets,” Lim said.

With NDV posing a significant threat to poultry health, the Poulvac Procerta HVT ND offers the industry a highly effective option for controlling and preventing this serious disease with its proven protection and advanced technology.

Lim said the vaccine’s proven track record means domestic poultry producers have a reliable new tool to keep their flocks healthy and productive.

He noted that developing advanced vaccine technologies transforms poultry health by providing targeted and effective protection.

Innovations such as recombinant HVT and sub-unit vaccines offer high efficacy across various poultry species, including broilers, layer chickens and breeders.

These technologies, he said, enhance immunity and improve overall flock health and productivity.

In addition to advancing vaccine technology, Lim said, improvements in vaccine delivery systems are also crucial.

New hatchery biodevices are designed to administer vaccines precisely and efficiently to chicks at a young age.

These innovations ensure optimal delivery and better immunisation outcomes, contributing to healthier birds and more successful flocks.

“Overall, these advancements aim to make vaccines more effective and convenient. By simplifying the vaccination process and enhancing vaccine performance, these innovations enable poultry farmers to protect their flocks more efficiently and reliably,” Lim said.