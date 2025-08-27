Riyaz, Jin Jiang Hotels forge alliance

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian-owned hospitality group Riyaz International Sdn Bhd’s partnership with Jin Jiang Hotels China Region is a collaboration that goes beyond a business agreement, reflecting a shared vision to elevate Southeast Asian hospitality while supporting Malaysia’s long-term tourism goals under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13).

“This partnership is about more than just growth. It embodies our commitment to sustainable tourism, innovation and global connectivity – values that are central to Malaysia’s national development agenda,” said Riyaz International managing director Datuk Sri Mohammed Shaheen Shah Sidek in a memorandum signing event yesterday.

Riyaz International has formalised a strategic partnership with Jin Jiang Hotels China Region to launch RJJ Hotels Sdn Bhd and expand its footprint across Southeast Asia and the wider Asia Pacific region.

Founded in 2008, Riyaz International, over the years, has expanded into food and beverage, travel, and development, building a holistic hospitality ecosystem.

“From a local brand, we have grown into a regional enterprise with global aspirations,” Shaheen Shah said.

“Our journey has always been driven by a strong belief that Malaysian hospitality is not only relevant on the international stage, but capable of setting new standards for the industry.”

Riyaz International’s growth journey has evolved from managing hospitality services to owning and developing its own hotels.

“Our vision is not just to take a Malaysian brand overseas, but also to partner with leading international names, just as we have done with Jin Jiang today,” Shaheen Shah said.

“In every country we enter, our goal is not only to develop hotels, but also to train and empower local talent. By doing so, we build people alongside our properties.”

Shaheen Shah emphasised that the ambition is not driven by size alone but by a commitment to excellence.

“We want to establish a Malaysian-led hospitality brand that competes globally – one that delivers cultural intelligence, operational strength and authentic guest experiences,” he said.

He said the partnership with Jin Jiang International, one of the world’s largest hospitality groups with a footprint in more than 100 countries and over 15,000 hotels, is a key step toward realising this vision.

Jin Jiang’s scale and achievements are nothing short of remarkable. Their growth is so dynamic that the numbers keep changing, and we can only aspire to follow such a trajectory. Partnering with them is a step in the right direction for Riyaz,” Shaheen Shah noted.

He added that Jin Jiang’s strong presence in China’s outbound tourism market offers Riyaz direct access to one of the world’s most dynamic and valuable travel segments.

“Managing hotels today is a different ballgame compared to 10 years ago,” he said. “And this collaboration allows us to compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Shaheen Shah said that in today’s highly competitive hospitality landscape, maintaining a strong online presence and an effective marketing strategy is a constant challenge, and this is where collaboration with Jin Jiang Hotels deliver a clear advantage.

“Online visibility today is incredibly competitive, and that is where Jin Jiang gives us strategic access,” he said.

“Chinese travellers continue to shape international tourism trends, and Jin Jiang’s infrastructure, networks and digital strength provide us with the reach we need to stay ahead. Jin Jiang contributes global infrastructure and expertise, while Riyaz brings agility, cultural intelligence and the ability to deliver authentic Southeast Asian hospitality,” he added.

Shaheen Shah said this collaboration also carries strategic importance for the region.

He said Malaysia, under the 13th Malaysia Plan, has identified tourism as a key driver of growth, with more than US$600 billion (RM2.5 trillion) in targeted investments and special tourism loans.

China remains one of Malaysia’s largest inbound markets, and this partnership further strengthens connectivity with Chinese travellers while supporting Asean’s broader vision for integrated tourism.

“By linking Malaysia’s hospitality leadership with China’s outbound tourism market and Southeast Asia’s growth potential, we are creating a new model for regional collaboration,” Shaheen Shah said.

To mark the beginning of this partnership, Riyaz signed two hotel management agreements and 13 memorandums of understanding, all of which will be executed within the year.

The agreements signed include a Management License Agreement between RJJ Hotels and Jin Jiang Hotels China Region, a Joint Venture Agreement between Riyaz International and Permodalan Satok Bhd for the Metropolo Jin Jiang Hotels Sarawak project, as well as 11 Hotel Management Agreements and memorandums of understanding across Malaysia.

“Today we are not just formalising an agreement, we are setting the stage for Riyaz Hotels to spread its wings across the region,” Shaheen Shah said.

“Our target is to open 181 hotels over the next five years. It is a bold vision, but one that reflects our commitment to position Malaysia at the heart of global hospitality.”

Looking ahead, the group is focused on delivering guest experiences that combine Malaysian warmth with international expectations, driving cross-border tourism that fosters deeper cultural understanding, and leading innovation in Asian hospitality through digital platforms, sustainable practices, and talent development.