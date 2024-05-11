Roths Investment Bank, Central Wealth Group forge alliance to strengthen global investment access

KUALA LUMPUR: Labuan-based Roths Investment Bank (RIB) has formed a strategic partnership with Central Wealth Group Holdings Ltd (CWG), a prominent Hong Kong-listed financial services institution, to bolster its international service capabilities.

This collaboration represents a vital step for RIB in advancing its mission to streamline cross-border investment access into Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and mainland China.

With CWG’s extensive experience in securities brokerage, asset management, and corporate financing, this alliance will amplify both institutions’ joint capacity to deliver comprehensive financial solutions.

RIB senior vice president Sam Chan said this partnership significantly strengthens the company’s international reach.

“By combining CWG’s established expertise with RIB’s financial capabilities, we are positioned to provide global investors with reliable, seamless access to high-growth opportunities across Asia. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to making Labuan a leading financial hub,“ he said.

RIB will leverage CWG’s connections across the Greater China region, while the RIB platform in Labuan will serve as a secure and efficient entry point for investors aiming to capitalise on Asia’s growth.

Under the agreement, RIB and CWG will collaborate closely to deliver solutions in corporate finance, investment advisory, securities trading, and asset management.

The alliance will prioritise innovative, cross-border opportunities, leveraging each institution’s strengths to support diverse investment needs and drive value for clients globally.

Through its growing network of international partnerships, RIB aims to bridge global markets and foster growth in Labuan’s financial services ecosystem.

This latest alliance with CWG further establishes RIB’s role as a conduit for international investors, enabling them to participate in expanding Southeast Asia and Greater China’s thriving financial sectors.

With the partnership, RIB and CWG are primed to unlock new client potentials, fostering an investment environment characterised by accessibility, growth, and global connectivity.