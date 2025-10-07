S Korea’s VR specialist SG Entertech eyes SE Asia expansion, seeks local partners

KUALA LUMPUR: South Korea’s SG Entertech Co Ltd, the innovative virtual reality (VR) solutions provider of the Snack VR platform, has announced plans to expand into Southeast Asia and is seeking local agents, distributors, and partners to build a regional network.

SG Entertech in a statement said it seeks collaborations with local tourism operators, museums, schools, shopping malls, retail chains, and public institutions to introduce its compact, unmanned Kiosk Snack VR to a wider audience.

“Our next phase of growth depends on collaborating with strong local partners, and SG Entertech is now accepting partnership enquiries for Southeast Asia expansion,” said its chief operating officer, Kook Sun Pyo.

The company is looking for regional distribution partners that include technology distributors and entertainment equipment suppliers seeking innovative products; tourism industry collaborators such as hotel chains or resort operators; educational sector partners like universities or international schools; and retail and entertainment agents, as well as government partners.

VR contents will feature a VR Postcard Mailbox that lets visitors capture their travel memories and instantly share them as digital postcards. By combining destination promotion with personalised souvenirs, it helps governments and tourism boards make an impression on international travellers.

In addition, the Painting VR Art Experience is an educational and cultural programme that connects users with Southeast Asian artists whereby participants can create digital paintings in VR guided by local masters.

Furthermore, Gunfighting VR offers an immersive Wild West shooting game that tests reflexes and accuracy, while Destiny Battle is a fantasy-themed player-versus-player VR game that is suitable for e-sports arenas and festivals, offering an exciting platform for interactive competition.

Companies seeking cutting-edge solutions are invited to meet SG Entertech at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) this month, where the forefront of innovation will be showcased. – Bernama