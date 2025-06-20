KUANTAN: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) added 59 names to its Investor Alert List in the first quarter (1Q) of this year, said chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi.

He said this move is part of ongoing efforts to combat the increasingly rampant scams, alongside blocking fraudulent websites and social media pages.

“In 2024, we added 273 names to the Alert List, and in the 1Q this year, we added another 59,” he said during his opening remarks at the launch of the Bersama InvestSmart@Pahang 2025 programme.

The event was officiated by Pahang Investment, Industrial Development, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Mohamad Najib.

Mohammad Faiz added that the SC also collaborates closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block these deceptive sites.

“Last year, we blocked 153 websites and 261 social media pages. In the 1Q, we blocked 29 websites and 91 social media pages. These numbers show how much illicit activity we are fighting daily,” he said.

As of May 2025, he said, the SC had received 1,218 complaints and enquiries about scams.

Mohammad Faiz also reminded the public to be cautious of scams that claim to be Shariah‑compliant, using religious sentiment to gain trust.

Bersama InvestSmart@Pahang 2025 is a three‑day programme starting today, bringing together government officials, capital market industry players, and regulators under one roof as part of the SC’s investor outreach initiative.

More than 40 exhibitors are participating in the event, themed “Bijak Labur, Hidup Makmur”.