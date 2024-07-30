Scaia delivers first double-deck coach with ADAS to SuperNice Express

SHAH ALAM: Scania delivered the first double-deck coach with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to SuperNice Express today.

The handover ceremony took place at Scania Malaysia in Bukit Jelutong, witnessed by transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Sweden Robert Lejon, Land Public Transport Agency director-general Datuk Azlan Shah Al Bakri, and Malaysia Institute of Road Safety Research chairman Wong Shaw Voon.

The latest four Scania K410EB6X2 double-deck coaches to be added to SuperNice Express’ fleet are equipped with lane departure warning and advanced emergency braking, two ADAS features that reduce the risk of accidents.

SuperNice Express team said the estimated investment for a full bus, with Scania’s chassis including ADAS and full body build, is RM1.2 million each and the buses will tentatively start operating from Aug 24.

Loke said road safety can be enhanced through various means – general knowledge, infrastructure improvement, driver behaviour, vehicle specifications and inspections.

“Safety features are developed primarily to support the driver in avoiding accidents, but also to minimise casualties in the event of an accident,” he added.

Loke emphasised the crucial role of bus drivers in reducing road fatalities, noting that new technologies such as ADAS now support drivers in performing better. “Bus operators and entrepreneurs should make significant investments into their bus drivers and new technologies to ensure a strong road safety culture.”

He suggested that tour buses travelling beyond 300km must have two drivers. “This is something the ministry is enforcing. Enforcement efforts are ongoing, with more operations being conducted.”

Loke stressed that government and industry must collaborate to address the challenge by conducting more training programmes alongside industry-led work placements.

“Benefits and remuneration for transport workers, including drivers, must be steadily increased in a sustainable manner under the Malaysia Road Safety Plan 2022-2030 to reduce road accident-related deaths by 50% by 2030,” he said.

Scania Southeast Asia managing director Joyce Antar said Scania’s vision and mission are to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system with safer and smarter mobility.

“Aligning with the Malaysia Road Safety Plan 2022-2030, safety is part of Scania’s purpose to drive the shift towards a more sustainable transport system and that road safety is high on the agenda in Malaysia. ADAS is an important offering for the market in reducing traffic accidents and casualties,” she added.