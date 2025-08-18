Cambodia urges Thai troops not to enter landmine-littered border areas

PHNOM PENH: A leading Cambodian demining agency has called on Thai troops to refrain from crossing into the Kingdom’s territory, warning that border areas remain contaminated with landmines, remnants of past wars.

The Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), involved in clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the country, said the country has been removing unexploded devices for over three decades.

CMAA First Vice President Ly Thuch urged Thai troops to avoid entering Cambodian territory for their safety.

“To prevent further dangers, one must stop entering mine-affected areas. If we stop entering mine-affected areas, the danger will stop.

“Mines have no eyes, regardless of nationality; whoever steps on them or touches them will be destroyed,” he told the media today, reported Fresh News.

Cambodia said it is still battling with landmine threats in its backyard and refuted claims that it was involved in planting explosive devices along the Thai border.

The Cambodian Mine Action Centre Director General Heng Ratana, at the same press conference, said that more than 700 kilometres along the Cambodian-Thai border remain uncleared of UXO, including the disputed area.

The two neighbours have recently traded accusations after Thai soldiers were reportedly injured in a landmine incident along the controversial border overlapping both countries several days ago.

The landmine dispute marks the latest flashpoint since both countries agreed to a ceasefire on July 28 to ending a five-day armed clash related to a territorial dispute in the northern Cambodian region.

According to Cambodian authorities, demining experts have so far destroyed over a million unexploded devices buried underground, planted during the country’s civil conflicts - BERNAMA