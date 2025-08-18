MA63 demands review status and flood risk measures by DPM Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Sixteen demands under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) remain under review by the Technical Committee of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63). Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof confirmed the unresolved issues cover education, healthcare, oil royalties, and state rights over the continental shelf.

Fadillah stated that 13 claims have been resolved, with nine addressed under the MADANI Government and four during the previous administration. Among the resolved demands are the recognition of Sabah and Sarawak’s Public Works and Irrigation Departments as Technical Departments under Treasury Instruction 182.

He added that the transfer of the Electricity Regulatory Authority to Sabah and amendments to the Inland Revenue Board Act 1995 were also completed. These changes include appointing Sabah and Sarawak representatives as permanent IRB members and updating labour ordinances in both states.

The MTPMA63, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, evaluates demands from Sabah and Sarawak within legal frameworks. Fadillah emphasised the government’s commitment to resolving MA63 issues but noted that timelines depend on legal processes and state readiness.

Operational, financial, and human resource capacities in Sabah and Sarawak must align before finalising any MA63 claim. On flood mitigation, Fadillah highlighted structural and non-structural strategies implemented by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

Structural measures include drainage upgrades, flood mitigation projects, and river rehabilitation. Non-structural efforts involve master plans and flood hazard maps, with 54 plans completed this year.

The Environmentally Friendly Drainage Master Plan and Integrated River Basin Management studies aim to improve water quality and sustainability nationwide. - Bernama