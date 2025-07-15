SDB launches DaMai, redefining luxury multigenerational living in Melawati

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Dredging Bhd (SDB) has unveiled DaMai, a first-of-its-kind hilltop residence in Taman Melawati, offering a unique blend of luxury, cultural heritage and multigenerational living in a boutique, mid-rise development.

Set on a 7.158-acre freehold site, DaMai features a single 17-storey block with 306 spacious units ranging from 2,056 to 5,038 square feet.

With its distinctive ‘parking at your doorstep’ concept, culturally inspired design and earthquake-resistant structure, DaMai is positioned to be a new architectural landmark in one of Kuala Lumpur’s most established hillside townships.

SDB group managing director Teh Lip Kim described DaMai as a reimagining of what a home can be for today’s families.

“Every project is an opportunity to break new ground, not just for the sake of innovation, but to truly enhance lives.

“With DaMai, we have created something never before done in Malaysia — a mid-rise residence with the intimacy and accessibility of landed living, redefined for the modern family,” she said in a statement.

DaMai takes inspiration from the traditional Malaysian craft of anyaman (weaving), which is reflected in the building’s façade and interiors.

Designed with multigenerational living in mind, each home features private terraces, family areas, powder rooms and, in select penthouses, rooftop openings that bring nature and light into the home.

Among its standout features is a car-to-door experience rarely seen in medium-rise settings.

An innovative speed-ramp system allows direct vehicular access to every level, bypassing lifts and lobbies entirely — a boon for families with children, elderly members or bulky loads.

Residents can have up to six carparks per unit, all located just outside their doors.

“In Malaysia’s car-centric culture, parking is a necessity,” Teh said.

“DaMai addresses this with thoughtful convenience, enhanced privacy and greater security through controlled access points.”

Security and structural resilience are also hallmarks of the development.

After detailed studies of nearby fault lines, the entire building was designed to meet international earthquake-resistance standards, incorporating reinforced walls and foundation slabs to absorb seismic movement.

“Every layer of DaMai has been engineered with care, so families can live with peace of mind knowing their home is built to stand strong,” she said.

Residents will enjoy a host of facilities, including a swimming pool, gym, sports hall, children’s play areas, function rooms, reading lounges, surau, parcel rooms and a rooftop garden.

The rooftop sanctuary features yoga decks, reflexology paths, garden swings, viewing platforms and a jogging trail with a natural elevation, promoting a connection with nature and wellness.

In total, over 3.65 acres of landscaped greenery have been incorporated into the design.

Located within the mature enclave of Taman Melawati, DaMai is well-connected to the city centre via MRR2, DUKE, SUKE, EKVE, SPE and AKLEH highways.

SDB, known for its boutique developments in Malaysia and Singapore, continues to push boundaries under Teh’s leadership. The company, which has won 18 FIABCI awards, is celebrated for its focus on sustainability, thoughtful design and user-centric living.

Last year, Teh was named FIABCI’s Malaysia Property Woman of the Year.

She said her philosophy is simple: “Every detail matters — from the flow of light to where a child might play or a grandparent might rest. If it’s not good enough for my own loved ones, it’s not good enough for the families we build for.”