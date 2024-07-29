SDEC inks MoU with Complete Human Network to empower Sarawak’s tech ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) has formed a strategic partnership with enterprise mobility solutions provider, Complete Human Network Sdn Bhd (CHN) to empower Sarawak’s tech ecosystem.

SDEC and CHN recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), significantly leaping in fostering digital growth within Sarawak, in line with the Sarawak government’s plan to become a global innovation hub by 2030.

CHN founder and CEO Teh Chai Peng said the company’s partnership with SDEC represents a critical step in empowering Sarawak’s tech ecosystem.

“We are dedicated to harnessing our expertise in enterprise mobility to develop a robust tech development infrastructure that nurtures local talent and supports the region’s digital aspirations,“ she said in a statement.

The MoU was formalised in a ceremony attended by Teh SDEC COO Malseni Jamal.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision of leveraging technology to drive Sarawak’s economic transformation, with a particular focus on establishing specialised tech development, cultivating local tech talent, and supporting sustainable digital initiatives.

By fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development, the centre aims to bridge the skills gap and prepare the Sarawakian workforce for the evolving demands of the tech industry.

In addition to talent development, the MoU also places high importance on community engagement and stakeholder collaboration.

Both CHN and SDEC will be working closely with local communities and relevant stakeholders to ensure the investment in tech development delivers tangible benefits.

This includes facilitating educational partnerships and outreach programs designed to inspire and engage local talent.

Through this collaborative approach, the aim is to foster a supportive environment where local businesses, educational institutions, and government bodies can work together to drive digital growth.

Malseni re-emphasised the significance of community involvement in the initiative.

“Our partnership with CHN is a testament to our commitment to fostering an inclusive digital ecosystem in Sarawak.

“By engaging local stakeholders, we aim to create opportunities that drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life for our communities,“ she said.

To further enhance the progress in tech development, CHN and SDEC will collaborate on providing comprehensive technical support and services.

This includes the management of hardware services, the integration of software solutions through CHN’s enterprise mobility as a service framework, and the deployment of the choose your own device (CYOD) portal.

These efforts aim to equip stakeholders with access to the tools and technologies needed to drive digital transformation across various sectors.

The integration of advanced technical solutions will enable businesses and individuals to optimise their operations, reduce IT-related challenges, and focus on core activities.

By leveraging CHN’s expertise in device-as-a-service (DaaS) solutions in addition to enterprise mobility, the partnership aims to deliver innovative solutions that support Sarawak’s digital agenda.

Teh said this MoU signifies more than just a partnership.

“It represents a collective effort to shape the future of Sarawak’s digital landscape. We are excited to embark on this journey with SDEC and look forward to the positive impact this initiative will have on the region,“ she said.

This two-year partnership also builds on CHN’s extensive experience and successful collaborations with global and regional partners such as the Global Enterprise Mobility Alliance (GEMA) and COPE Private Equity (COPE).