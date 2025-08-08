Selangor affordable housing projects are of quality, says MB

SHAH ALAM: The quality of Selangor’s affordable housing projects has improved, driven by healthy competition among developers, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Speaking to reporters at the key handover ceremony for the Idaman Bukit Jelutong condominium today, he said that in the past, common issues included poor housing conditions, substandard walls and windows.

“But this time, the specifications are high while the price remains below the national threshold,” he said.

For example, he said the Idaman homes come with wardrobes, television sets, refrigerators, air conditioning, and two parking spaces.

“I believe this is the only such high-specification affordable housing project in Malaysia,” he said.

At the same time, Amirudin said Selangor’s affordable housing projects will maintain the RM250,000 price cap through a scale-driven partnerships.

“We secure economies of scale through volume. Project partners are awarded several projects rather than just one to enable them to keep costs down.”

With this approach, he said the developers can maintain the price point while still earning a reasonable though not high margin, and providing complete specifications.

Amirudin said the construction process of Idaman Bukit Jelutong, including the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) and Certificate of Fitness applications, took about three years in total.

“Although construction was completed five months ahead of schedule, the certification process requires some time.”

“That is why, from the project’s start in August 2022 until now, August 2025, we just begun handing over keys.”

Amirudin believes the remaining units can be completed as quickly as possible.

The project is part of the 200,000 affordable homes targeted by 2028 in line with the RS-1 policy of the Selangor state government.

“This initiative is progressing well. In the last term, between the state government and the private sector, 40,000 units were built, meeting our targets. Together with what we are doing now and what private companies will develop, I believe we can reach the 200,000-unit target by 2028,” he said.

Next month, he added Selangor will launch another project in Sabak Bernam for Air Manis.

“Overall, we are responsible for delivering 39,733 units. With the completion of these 1,260 units, a total of 6,079 units have been finished and handed over, while 8,352 units are under construction.”

Amirudin said eligibility for households earning up to RM14,500 monthly, covering the M40 and B40 groups.

“We initially set the income limit at RM10,500 before increasing it to the current RM14,500.”

Furthermore, the Rumah Idaman MBI will be expanded to more districts including Gombak, Klang, Kuala Selangor, and Sabak Bernam, he said.

“The initiative, which has already been realised in Kajang, Bandar Saujana Putra, and Dengkil, is now also available in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam,” he added.

Idaman Bukit Jelutong was developed by Gagasan Nadi Cergas Bhd in partnership with Permodalan Negeri Selangor Bhd (PNSB), which is a subsidiary of Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated.

PNSB acted as the strategic partner under the Rumah Idaman initiative, while Gagasan Nadi Cergas was the main developer responsible for construction and delivery.