Selangor International Business Summit 2025 expects RM10 billion potential transactions, 50,000 visitors

SHAH ALAM: Selangor International Business Summit 2025 (SIBS 2025), an official event of the Asean Summit, will elevate Selangor’s position as a regional business hub.

Selangor state executive councillor for investment, trade, and mobility Ng Sze Han disclosed that the event will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Oct 8 to 11.

“The summit is expected to grab a potential transaction amounting to RM10 billion, attract 50,000 visitors and feature 700 booths, further reinforcing its status as Southeast Asia’s premier trade and business platform.

“With a refined and strategic format, SIBS 2025 will feature six key components aligned with Asean’s economic priorities and Malaysia’s regional leadership,” he told reporters at a press conference held in conjunction with the upcoming SIBS 2025 today.

He said these include flagship events in food and beverage (F&B), industrial parks, smart cities, the digital economy, and aerospace, as well as the introduction of two new summits focused on the care economy and aerospace advancements.

Following record-breaking achievements in 2024, Ng noted that SIBS 2025 aims to expand regional trade and investment opportunities.

“The Selangor Investment & Industrial Park Expo , which exceeded RM12.2 billion in transactions last year, will again serve as a key platform for investors, manufacturers, and developers. Meanwhile, the Selangor International F&B Expo (SIE F&B) will showcase industry innovations and drive business deals, building on RM300.4 million in transactions generated in 2024.”

Ng said the Selangor Asean Business Conference will bring together policymakers, investors, and corporate leaders to discuss emerging economic trends and investment strategies.

Similarly, the Selangor Smart City & Digital Economy Convention will highlight cutting-edge artificial intelligence, semiconductor advancements and digital transformation strategies to drive smart city developments.

Ng disclosed that SIBS 2025 will introduce the Selangor International Care Summit for the first time in 2025, reinforcing Selangor’s ambitions as a regional leader in the care economy.

“With expert panels and an exhibition of 80 booths, this new segment will focus on strategic investments and sustainable growth in healthcare and social enterprises,” he added.

Additionally, the Selangor Aerospace Summit will debut as a rebranded and expanded version of the Selangor Aviation Show, offering an indoor expo and conference format. Discussions will cover maintenance, repair, and overhaul, drone technology, sustainable aviation fuel, and talent development.

With its integration into the Asean Summit, Ng emphasised that SIBS 2025 serves as a strategic platform to strengthen trade relations, foster high-value investments, and drive economic collaboration.

“The Selangor state government is actively promoting the event under its Visit Selangor Year 2025 campaign, aiming to attract global investors, industry leaders, and trade delegations. As the Gateway to Asean, Selangor is committed to fostering deeper business engagement, investment opportunities, and cross-border trade collaborations.

“We invite global investors and industry leaders to capitalise on the opportunities offered by SIBS 2025,” he added.