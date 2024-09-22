Selangor urges industrial players to adopt Zero Discharge Policy to ensure water supply sustainability

KLANG: Industrial players need to take a proactive approach in adopting the Zero Discharge Policy (ZDP), said Selangor executive councillor for public health and environment Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

She said the ZDP is an initiative aimed at eliminating harmful wastewater discharge to protect the environment.

“The ZDP also focuses on reducing industrial effluent by promoting recycling and waste reduction, which is critical for ensuring long-term water conservation,” she said at the handover of the Water Recycling Licence to Top Glove on Friday.

Jamaliah urged stakeholders across sectors, including companies, non-governmental organisations and civil servants, to take part in the initiative. “Although much of the responsibility falls on the government, we cannot overlook the shared responsibility of all stakeholders who use or rely on water resources.”

She said that adopting the ZDP will not only benefit the environment but also attract more investors to Selangor by demonstrating the region’s commitment to sustainability. “The industries that take these steps will also be key players in reducing pollution and ensuring clean, safe water for future generations.”

Jamaliah said, “I would like to thank Top Glove for not only being the first Malaysian company under Selangor to embrace the ZDP but also for setting an example for other industries to follow. We need to see more companies take the same proactive approach as Top Glove. This is crucial, particularly for private companies with the capacity to implement such changes.”

She further stated that Top Glove has taken the proactive step in enhancing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) portfolio, with the ZDP initiative focusing on water resource treatment as a key ESG component.

“Investors are increasingly looking at companies with strong ESG portfolios, as this opens up more opportunities for collaboration. By investing in ESG initiatives like ZDP, we will be better equipped to tackle future challenges,“ she added.

Jamaliah highlighted the Polluter Pays Principle (PPP) as a key aspect of the policy, urging businesses to take responsibility for their environmental impact. “The state government hopes that under the ZDP, the PPP is adhered to, ensuring accountability in both the quality and quantity of water use,” she told reporters after the programme.

By adopting the ZDP, she said, the state government aims to reduce reliance on non-recycled water, encouraging industrial players to embrace more sustainable practices. “We hope that with this principle, we can support initiatives so that industrial players can take steps to reduce the use of non-recycled water.”

In his speech earlier, Top Glove managing director Lim Cheong Guan expressed gratitude for being the first factory to receive the licence from the state government.

“With our efforts to implement ZDP, which stands as a green initiative, this mirrors our commitments towards sustainability at Top Glove. We also hope that with our efforts, more industry players will join us together in realising the ZDP.”

Lim disclosed Top Glove’s plan to recycle six million cubic metres of water by 2025, using its own water treatment plant. “We plan to increase it by next year. We will boost it from four million now to six million, as there will be more production as well.”