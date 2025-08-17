Sepang Circuit plans expansion after post-pandemic profit return

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) is mapping out long-term expansion plans after bouncing back into profitability following the financial strain of the pandemic.

SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif (pic) said the circuit is finalising a 10-year business strategy to maximise its 303-hectare landbank.

“We only fully utilise about 50 per cent of the land during international events. The rest sits idle most of the year,” he told Bernama.

He explained that unresolved land tenure issues had previously hindered investment opportunities.

“Any investor would ask, who do I sign the lease with? And we couldn’t answer that directly,” he said.

With a sub-lease agreement now progressing, SIC can negotiate long-term leases for hotels, motorsport facilities, and F&B outlets.

Azhan Shafriman took over as CEO in April 2020, just as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of large-scale events.

“It was tough. We couldn’t lay off staff or cut salaries, being under the MOF and the Youth and Sports Ministry,” he recalled.

The downtime allowed SIC to resolve legacy issues, including upgrading a neglected sewerage treatment plant.

“We managed to secure funding through MOF and KBS to fix the sewage infrastructure,” he said.

In 2023, SIC returned to profitability with the revival of international events like MotoGP.

“That year marked our turning point,” said Azhan Shafriman.

Beyond motorsports, he aims to transform Sepang into a lifestyle hub.

A lakeside café, the circuit’s first F&B outlet, is a small but symbolic step.

“Before this, you had to drive out just to get lunch,” he said.

Discussions are ongoing to bring in more eateries, convenience stores, and family-friendly spaces.

SIC’s presence benefits local traders and communities, supporting Sepang’s sports and tourism economy.

Though no longer hosting Formula 1, the circuit remains a buzzing motorsports and entertainment hub.

The recent Super GT event drew over 78,000 spectators, boosted by a collaboration with the Nihon Matsuri festival.

Last year, SIC welcomed 200,000 to 300,000 spectators across all events.

“You need music, food, lifestyle – that’s how we build a crowd,” Azhan Shafriman added.

SIC’s proximity to Port Klang and KLIA gives it an edge as a regional hub for motorsports and automotive showcases.

“Let’s say you hold an auto show here. You can actually test cars on the track,” he said.

Upcoming events include the Malaysian Festival of Speed in September, featuring drift events and karting slalom.

With MotoGP as its flagship event, SIC aims to diversify its offerings to attract both international and local fans.

“F1 or not, we have built a model that’s thriving,” Azhan Shafriman said. - Bernama