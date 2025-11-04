Shangri-La Rasa Ria first hotel in Malaysia to achieve ISO 20121 for sustainable event management

KOTA KINABALU: Shangri-La Rasa Ria Kota Kinabalu has become the first hotel in Malaysia, and the first in the Shangri-La group, to achieve ISO 20121 certification for sustainable event management.

The resort is at the forefront of redefining event management practices while fostering a culture of responsibility, environmental stewardship and respect.

In managing 460 acres of land, including 64 acres of forest reserve and an 18-hole championship golf course, Shangri-La Rasa Ria remains steadfast in its mission to protect its pristine surroundings.

Through sustainability initiatives, the resort provides eco-conscious solutions that benefit both guests and the local community.

Shangri-La Rasa Ria general manager Fiona Hagan said the resort is proud to be pioneers in this movement, as this achievement reflects its deep commitment to creating events that leave a positive impact on the environment.

“Operating within a sprawling resort, surrounded by lush landscapes and wildlife, required more than just small adjustments – it demanded a relentless pursuit of change.

“The decision to pursue the ISO 20121 certification was a push to go beyond the status quo, to challenge long-held practices, and to embrace a vision of sustainability that would echo through every event we host and community we engage.

“We hope our achievement inspires more industry players to take meaningful steps to drive sustainable business events in the country,“ she said in a statement.

Shangri-La Rasa Ria’s ISO 20121 certification focuses beyond just minimising waste and reducing carbon footprints for events. It represents a commitment to practice sustainability that integrates environmental, social and governance.

The resort actively collaborates with local suppliers and partners to empower small businesses and local artisans. This approach ensures that sustainability is not just a practice within the resort but a movement that benefits the people and ecosystems that surround it.

A key aspect of this commitment has been the partnership with Pacos Trust, a community-based organisation dedicated to supporting indigenous communities in Sabah.

The resort’s journey towards sustainability began in 2012 with a simple yet impactful initiative.

The resort said the implementation of measures to address glass bottle waste and the elimination of all single-use plastics.

This early commitment reduced environmental impact and laid the foundation for the resort’s broader sustainability practices, leading to its first ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management, followed by ISO 22000:2018 certification for food safety.

Each certification serves a purpose in establishing a comprehensive framework for responsible operations.

Earning the ISO 20121 certification involved a rigorous process of self-examination, setting measurable goals, regularly monitoring its performance, and continuously striving to improve sustainability efforts.

To maintain the certification, the resort must comply with all legal and regulatory requirements, in addition to transparent reporting.

As Malaysia prepares for Visit Malaysia 2026, Shangri-La Rasa Ria remains focused on elevating the country’s standing as a premier destination for sustainable and eco-conscious gatherings.