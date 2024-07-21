Shell Malaysia introduces enhanced diesel fuel for deeper engine clean

PETALING JAYA: Shell Commercial Fuels has unveiled its new formulation of Shell FuelSave Diesel with advanced cleaning properties, which help customers in the transport, construction, mining and agriculture sectors improve fuel economy by 3.75% and recover power.

Shell Malaysia managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said the company is committed to reducing the environmental impact from operations for industry players.

We aim to help reduce total cost of ownership for businesses that rely on advanced diesel-engine technology to elevate their growth for a more profitable business.

“Increasing costs, shifting supply chains and new ways of working have forced businesses to adapt quickly. On top of these setbacks, technologies continue to advance, engine maintenance becomes crucial and fuel choice becomes increasingly important.”

Innovation in diesel fuels still has an important role to play and Shell is committed to leveraging technology to help customers get more from their vehicles. Shell FuelSave Diesel now features a unique triple-action formula which offers a deeper clean.

After just one tank, the new formulation helps to clean up fuel injector nozzle deposits and internal diesel injector deposits. It is also designed to help protect exhaust gas recirculation systems from deposit build-up , thus boosting vehicle reliability.

By providing a fuel injector clean-up and keep-clean effect, the new formulation helps businesses avoid unplanned breakdowns and replacements, which can cost as much as RM 8,500 for a single injector.

“The last few years have been turbulent for our customers, to say the least,” said Shell Commercial Fuels Malaysia country business manager Voo Ket Chung.

“They faced various challenges including increasing costs, new ways of working, and tightening emission targets. On top of this, engine technologies continue to advance, meaning operators’ fuel choices become increasingly important when dealing with current market demands.”