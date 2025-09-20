Short-term interbank rates to stay steady on BNM liquidity operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term interbank rates are projected to maintain their stability throughout the coming week.

Bank Negara Malaysia’s ongoing operations to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system will continue to provide this support.

The central bank conducted daily interventions this week through various reverse repo instruments.

These operations included reverse repo, Islamic reverse repo, and overnight reverse repo tenders.

Conventional system surplus liquidity increased to RM30.80 billion from last Friday’s RM23.79 billion.

Islamic system surplus liquidity similarly rose to RM19.90 billion from the previous RM14.59 billion.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate remained steady at 2.75% as of September 18. – Bernama