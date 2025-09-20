Selangor balances development with environment and heritage preservation

SEPANG: The Selangor government remains committed to ensuring the state’s development progresses alongside the preservation of its environment, culture, and heritage.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari made this declaration during the opening ceremony of the Bagan Lalang Beach Festival @ Sepang 2025.

This event, organised by the Sepang Municipal Council, forms part of the broader 2025 Visit Selangor Year campaign.

Amirudin highlighted that the two-day festival demonstrates successful collaboration between the state government, local authorities, government agencies, the private sector, and the multi-racial community.

He emphasised that such cooperation strengthens unity while generating significant economic benefits for small traders and homestay operators.

The festival features various sports activities, beach events, and art performances that position Sepang district as a unique tourist destination within Selangor.

Tourism statistics reveal that Selangor has welcomed over 4.1 million tourists as of June 2025, with 624,794 visitors specifically choosing the Sepang district.

These numbers demonstrate the area’s substantial potential for attracting both local and international tourists.

The state government offers various incentives to support tourism sector entrepreneurs, enhancing their competitiveness and improving product and service quality.

These initiatives further strengthen the ongoing 2025 Visit Selangor Year campaign.

Amirudin also highlighted the importance of Selangor’s 291-kilometre coastal waters as both a valuable marine ecosystem and an economic asset.

He stressed the necessity of safeguarding these coastal areas from pollution caused by irresponsible parties.

The Menteri Besar emphasised that preserving the coast’s beauty represents a shared responsibility rather than solely a government duty.

He commended the Sepang Municipal Council for its consistent efforts in maintaining the cleanliness and comfort of Bagan Lalang Beach.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting programmes that bring positive impacts to the tourism industry. – Bernama