Signature International’s 1H FY25 profit jumps 65.9% on strong interior fit-out performance

KUALA LUMPUR: Signature International Bhd, Malaysia’s leading provider of modular kitchen systems, wardrobes, and interior fit-out solutions, today announced its financial results for the first half (1H) of the financial year ending December 31, 2025 (FY25), recording robust growth driven by its interior fit-out segment and supported by sustained demand across its kitchen and wardrobe brands.

For 1H FY25, the group achieved revenue of RM482.4 million, a 36.3% increase from RM353.8 million in 1H FY24.

Profit before taxation (PBT) rose sharply by 65.9% to RM64.1 million, compared to RM38.7 million in the same period last year, reflecting stronger project margins and contributions from associates.

The interior fit-out segment was the star performer in the first half, with its revenue nearly doubling to RM265.3 million and delivering a PBT of RM31.3 million.

The group’s renowned kitchen and wardrobe brands also contributed steadily, with the Corten and Signature brands recording a combined revenue of RM217.0 million.

In Q2 FY25 alone, Signature posted revenue of RM234.9 million (+15.5% YoY) and PBT of RM31.3 million (+23.3% YoY), further underscoring the group’s consistent growth momentum.

Despite facing headwinds from global uncertainties, higher operating costs, and the revised implementation of Sales and Service Tax (SST), Signature remains optimistic about its outlook.

The group continues to recognise revenue from its backlog, supported by a strong inflow of new orders.

As of June 30, 2025, Signature’s order book stood at RM1.18 billion, comprising RM225 million from the Signature brand, RM745 million from the Corten brand, and RM209 million from interior fit-out works.

CEO KS Lau said the outstanding performance of the interior fit-out segment is a direct result of the group’s strategic move to capture larger, more complex projects.

“We have proven our capability to deliver high-quality solutions at scale for major property developments, making us a partner of choice in the industry.

“This segment’s near-doubling of revenue is a clear indicator that this strategy is creating significant value,” he said.

The Signature brand contributed RM100.6 million in revenue with a PBT of RM2.0 million, supported by project-based activities.

Meanwhile, the Corten brand recorded RM116.5 million in revenue and PBT of RM21.5 million, reflecting its strength in the Singapore market segment.

Interior fit-out works remained the largest contributor, delivering RM265.3 million in revenue and PBT of RM31.3 million, nearly doubling its revenue compared with H1 FY24.

The Others segment generated PBT of RM57.1 million, mainly from gains on the disposal of investment property.