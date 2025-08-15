Amorim backs Sesko to shine for Man Utd against Arsenal

Ruben Amorim has expressed confidence in Benjamin Sesko’s ability to make an immediate impact for Manchester United.

The Slovenian striker joined United from RB Leipzig in a £73.7 million deal last week.

Amorim believes Sesko’s versatility and work ethic make him a long-term asset for the club.

“He can play different types of football,“ Amorim said in a press conference.

The United boss highlighted Sesko’s dedication, noting his extra training sessions and attention to detail.

“Physically, he’s ready,“ Amorim added when asked about the striker’s potential debut against Arsenal.

Sesko scored 21 goals for Leipzig last season and has quickly adapted to life at Carrington.

The 22-year-old’s arrival has cast doubt over Rasmus Hojlund’s future at Old Trafford.

Hojlund, linked with AC Milan, remains a United player for now, according to Amorim.

The manager stressed that the focus remains on Sunday’s clash with Arsenal. - AFP