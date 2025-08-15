Leeds sign ex-Everton striker Calvert-Lewin ahead of Premier League return

LEEDS UNITED have completed the signing of former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old joins the newly-promoted side just days before their Premier League opener against his former club.

Calvert-Lewin scored 71 goals in 273 appearances during his nine-year spell at Everton.

Injuries disrupted his progress in recent seasons, limiting his impact at Goodison Park.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke believes the striker can rediscover his best form at Elland Road.

“Dominic is a proven Premier League player,“ Farke said.

“We want to sign players who have delivered on a top level but are also in a good age, on their way up the hill.”

The German coach highlighted Calvert-Lewin’s all-round abilities as key to their survival bid.

“He has all the skills you’d like your striker to have,“ Farke added.

Despite playing 26 games last season, the forward struggled with persistent fitness issues.

Farke sees this move as an opportunity for Calvert-Lewin to reignite his career.

“It’s a chance for him to revive his career and reach former heights,“ he explained.

The England international last featured for his country in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals against Ukraine.

Calvert-Lewin described his transfer to Leeds as an exciting fresh start.

“It is like walking in today like a first day at school,“ he said.

The striker expressed enthusiasm about joining his new teammates.

“I feel like a kid again that is just starting somewhere new and just can’t wait to play.” - AFP