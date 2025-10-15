Smart living solutions specialist Carabat AI eyes 50 outlets nationwide by end-2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Carabat AI, a Malaysian technology innovator dedicated to smart living solutions, expects to operate 15 outlets nationwide by year’s end, increasing to around 50 by the end of 2026 and potentially reaching 150 by 2028.

Of these, about 30 will be in Sabah, with a smaller number planned for Sarawak.

Carabat AI CEO Shafiq Jailani said the company’s expansion plan in Malaysia is progressing steadily.

“At the moment, our primary focus remains on Malaysia. We aim to strengthen our brand presence and establish a solid foundation locally before expanding into neighbouring countries in the future,” he told SunBiz at the opening of the brand’s flagship experience outlet in Wangsa Maju here today.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Datuk Johan Pahlawan Lela Perkasa Sitiawan Datuk Muhammed Abdullah, who attended as the guest of honour.

Besides Wangsa Maju, Carabat AI opened experience outlets in Sri Hartamas, Penang and Kota Bharu simultaneously today.

The company is planning to open additional outlets in Wisma Sabah, Seremban 2 and Subang, targeted for November. These new locations will continue the company’s mission to provide Malaysians with hands-on access to innovative, smart living solutions.

Elaborating, Carabat AI marketing manager Perakash Nair said the brand aims to strengthen its market presence by expanding its outlets across major Malaysian cities within the next year.

“This experience outlet marks the first step in our nationwide rollout strategy. We are projecting a 30% year-on-year growth as consumer adoption of smart home technology continues to rise. By providing accessible and practical smart living innovations, we believe Carabat AI can play a major role in shaping Malaysia’s smart living future,” he said.

Shafiq said Carabat AI’s products are primarily positioned for the mass market, designed to be accessible and practical for everyday users.

While tech-savvy consumers are naturally drawn to the products’ advanced features and appeal, the company’s primary focus remains on serving regular users and making smart living technology accessible to the majority.

In reply to a question, Shafiq said Carabat AI’s research and development activities are fully based in Malaysia, where the in-house team handles all aspects of product design and innovation.

Manufacturing is carried out in China to maintain competitive pricing and efficiency, a practice standard across the industry.

“Our R&D is entirely managed by our own Malaysian team, from design to product development. Manufacturing is done in China to ensure cost competitiveness, and our supply chain is managed directly between our teams in Malaysia and our partners abroad,” Shafiq said.

During the launch, Carabat AI unveiled its product lineup, including a new range of smart home and kitchen appliances designed to integrate seamlessly with the company’s proprietary Astana App.

The app was developed to simplify the management of multiple smart devices, addressing common challenges where devices are often incompatible or require numerous apps.

By serving as the central platform of Carabat AI’s ecosystem, the Astana App enables users to automate, monitor, and personalise devices such as air solutions, smart switches, home and kitchen appliances, and CCTV and security systems, all from a single, intuitive interface.

“The Astana App and our smart appliances are more than just products. They form a complete ecosystem that brings smart living to life in Malaysian homes. Today’s launch allows visitors to see how technology can seamlessly enhance comfort, convenience, and everyday living,” Shafiq said.

The flagship outlet features interactive zones that showcase Carabat AI’s diverse range of innovations.

Visitors can explore AI-driven and smart wearable devices – such as smart glasses, rings and health-tracking tools – alongside the integrated smart home ecosystem, providing an engaging opportunity to experience the practical benefits of connected living first hand.