SME Bank XCESS 2025 targets RM45 million in sales for Malaysian SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: The annual flagship business-matching event SME Bank XCESS 2025 is projected to generate potential sales of up to RM45 million.

Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia (SME Bank) has scheduled more than 180 business sessions for the event.

Chairman Datuk Muslim Hussain expressed pleasure in bringing together 500 local entrepreneurs with 20 buyers from ASEAN countries.

“This platform creates opportunities for business negotiations and serves as a bridge to broaden access to regional markets and to strengthen Malaysian entrepreneurs’ global presence,” he stated during the launch ceremony.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick officiated the event, highlighting the collaboration between government and development financial institutions.

“It is more than just a networking event. SME Bank XCESS 2025 opens up opportunities for bumiputra entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises to participate in international business matches, expand markets, and build strategic relationships among industry players,” he explained.

Minister Ewon emphasised that with proper support, entrepreneurs can advance Malaysia’s economic excellence internationally.

Muslim further noted that the event reaffirms SME Bank’s developmental mandate as a leading DFI and member of Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd group.

The XCESS programme has organised more than 1,800 business sessions since its inception.

It has engaged approximately 150,000 SME participants and collaborated with about 150 strategic partners since 2016.

Last year’s edition generated potential sales of RM177.87 million through 252 meetings with 24 international buyers.

A significant tripartite collaboration was announced involving SME Bank, BPMB, and EXIM Bank via a trade credit takaful facility.

“SME Bank will provide financial financing and EXIM Bank financial support with risk protection. This facility is also extended to BPMB customers, thus strengthening our mandate to drive national development and high-impact financing,” Muslim added.

The event also featured a memorandum of understanding exchange between Medic Pets International Sdn Bhd and Kazakhstan’s Daukey Kokpar Club.

This partnership demonstrates SME Bank’s role in creating new pathways for local SMEs to enter global markets. – Bernama