SNS Network to capitalise on AI and digital centre boom in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: SNS Network (M) Sdn Bhd is well-positioned to capitalise on Malaysia’s AI and data centre boom while tapping into the ICT refresh cycle in both enterprise and consumer markets this year, said managing director Ko Yun Hung.

He said the ICT solutions provider sees opportunities in supplying AI and storage servers, networking and cybersecurity solutions to support Malaysia’s expanding data centre industry.

“Once these data centres are operational, a lot of equipment is required to support them. These are areas where we play a key role, and we are definitely very excited,” Ko told SunBiz in an interview.

Malaysia wrapped up 2024 as Southeast Asia’s leading data centre destination, attracting US$23 billion (RM97 billion) in investment.

Ko said the industry’s rapid growth began during the Covid-19 pandemic (2020–2022) when a surge in digital adoption accelerated digital transformation. “During that time, many businesses and organisations started integrating digital devices into their operations, which led to a rise in virtual meetings, e-learning, and other digital applications.”

As AI adoption grows, businesses require powerful computing infrastructure to train and run AI models, which in turn fuels demand for data centres, storage solutions and networking technologies – areas where SNS Network sees strong opportunities.

The AI boom, Ko said, particularly following the 2022 announcement of ChatGPT, has fuelled demand for computing power. “When we talk about AI, it is actually huge, and the opportunity is tremendous because it is one of the most important tools that will transform productivity. It will significantly improve the way we work.”

He said AI adoption is growing rapidly, creating opportunities to sell various types of computing devices.

“AI requires machines to run all the algorithms. No matter which language model you are using or what training you need, computing power is essential. Whether it’s GPU (graphics processing unit) power or setting up an entire cluster, that is basically our job. We work closely with our clients to provide the necessary infrastructure. This is a very exciting moment because of the vast opportunities ahead.”

On the commercial side, Ko said AI use cases are increasing, leading to another wave of industry growth, possibly even on a global scale. “Various industries will evolve with AI because everyone is striving to work more efficiently.”

He pointed out that digital equipment purchased between 2020 and 2022 are now approaching their three- to five-year upgrade cycle. “It is time for many digital users to refresh their equipment. Of course, not everyone will upgrade at the same time, but the demand is already there.”

Ko explained that once someone integrates digital devices – such as laptops, smartphones or other computing devices – into their daily life or work, they are unlikely to stop using them.

“Instead, as their equipment ages, they are more likely to upgrade or refresh it rather than revert to a non-digital lifestyle,” he said.

This ongoing need for updated devices contributes to continuous demand for new technology, driving growth in the industry.

“We are seeing an organic refresh cycle that will happen over the next few years, batch by batch, across companies and organisations. This has become a key consumer buying behaviour today,” Ko said.

Even as SNS Network’s enterprise solutions are benefiting from data centre and AI-driven infrastructure growth, the company is expanding its retail footprint to serve the growing demand for consumer ICT products.

In 2024, SNS launched two multibrand concept stores – GLOO Hyperstore Queensbay Mall in Penang and NB Plaza in Selangor. This year, the company plans to open three additional brand-specific stores in Penang for Honor, MI and IT World.

“This expansion aims to strengthen the group’s customer base and retail footprint,” Ko said.